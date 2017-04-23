Charged with killing stepson: A month later, former ACP on the run nabbed by Mumbai police from Kurla

A MONTH after a suspended assistant commissioner of police had fled from the sessions court, the Mumbai Police tracked him down from Kurla Friday night.

Former ACP Shivaji Naravane was arrested in October 2013 on the charges of murdering his stepson Rohan Zogade. He was lodged in a Thane prison and had fled from the court on March 23, after his bail plea was rejected.

On Friday, the Nehru Nagar police nabbed him from Kurla east, where he had come to meet a relative. “We received a tip off that Naravane was to visit a relative who resided at a society in Kurla (east). Based on information we laid a trap and arrested him on Friday night. He was later handed over to the Colaba police station where an offence was registered against him for escaping from jail custody,” Senior Inspector of Nehru Nagar police Pramod Koparde told The Sunday Express.

Another officer said that Naravane had been staying in a building in Tilak Nagar, an area he had served as a senior police inspector in the past. “He could not be arrested in the past month as he had been using a disguise. He was staying in Tilak Nagar but could not be located,” he added.

“A detection officer from the Nehru Nagar police station received a tip off that Naravane would be coming to meet a relative. Even after being detained by the police on Friday night, he kept claiming that the police had made a mistake and that he was not Naravane. However, after verification, it was confirmed that he was Naravane,” said the officer. On March 23, Naravane was escorted to the court for a hearing by personnel from the Thane Police Local Arms Division. After his bail plea was rejected, he told the two policemen that he had to go to the post office on the ground floor of the court building. The cops allowed him to enter the post office alone, where he allegedly blended into the crowd exiting the court and left the premises. An offence was registered at the Colaba police station. A week later, the police arrested Naravane’s brother for helping the wanted accused.

On October 24, 2013, Rohan Zodage (26) was found with his throat slit at his Tilak Nagar residence. A few days later, Naravane and second wife Nanda (48) were arrested for the murder of his stepson. At the time of his arrest, Naravane was posted as ACP at the protection and security wing of the Mumbai Police.

According to the police, Naravane had said that he had murdered Rohan after he misbehaved with Nanda and used foul language. Nanda’s former husband then said that there were regular fights between the mother and son, as Rohan would demand that Nanda pay him Rs 10 lakh for business. The police had, however, suspected a property dispute as the motive for murder.

Naravane, who was earlier posted as a senior inspector in Tilak Nagar, had married Nanda in 2009 at a temple at Ratnagiri. Though he lived with his first wife and three children in Dreams Complex, Bhandup, he would keep visiting Nanda.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now