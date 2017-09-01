Chandivali building collapse: Toll rises to seven

The death toll in the Chandivali building collapse rose to seven on Thursday. (File) The death toll in the Chandivali building collapse rose to seven on Thursday. (File)

The death toll in the Chandivali building collapse rose to seven on Thursday after fire brigade and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams found the body of Rameshwar Tiwari (42), a labourer, from the debris. Two other persons are still missing. Local people, however, said the numbers of those missing might be higher. “Several labourers are from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh work here. Their families live in villages while they work as daily wagers. Not all of them were known to everyone,” said Santosh Gupta, a local resident.

The building was undergoing demolition since January this year when part of the eight-storey structure collapsed on Saturday. Over 20 labourers were working at the site when heavy rain and weight of four earth-moving machines on the structure’s roof caused the central portion collapse. Rajkumar Gounder and a labourer named Chiu, remain missing.

“The (pace of the) search operation is very slow. It has been six days and my brother’s body has not been recovered yet. We have lost all hopes of his survival,” said Laxman Gounder, whose elder brother Rajkumar was at the building site on August 26. Gounder had gone to collect money for the Poclain machine he had contracted to demolition contractor Bhagwan Singh.

The under-construction building was to be converted to a residential building. From 16 storeys, the building had been brought down to eight floors. In the last few weeks, the contractor mounted Poclain machines on top of structure to hasten the demolition process. “We lost two members of our family. Both my sisters have become widows. The developers are taking no responsibility,” said Zia-ul-Rehman whose brothers-in-law, Naseem Akhtar and Sharif-ul-Naseem, died in the collapse.

According to Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale, the search operations are proving to be risky because the building’s framework may collapse any time. “We have to take calculated risks,” Rahangdale said.

