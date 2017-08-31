Chandivali Building collapse: Family waits for debris to be removed, hope dims on day 5



The building where Rajkumar Gaundar’s family resides in DN Nagar. Express photo The building where Rajkumar Gaundar’s family resides in DN Nagar. Express photo

Malharkudi Gaundar has been sitting in front of a small idol, praying fervently with her eyes closed. She had stayed put since Sunday when she flew into the city from Chennai after hearing about an under-construction building collapse in Chandivali. Her husband, poclain machine owner Rajkumar Gaundar (53), was allegedly on first floor, sipping tea when the part of the eight-storey building came crashing down.

The last Lakshmi, 28, saw her father was on Saturday afternoon when he came home to a one-room kitchen flat in DN Nagar for lunch. He wore a striped blue and white shirt and blue pants. “He was in a hurry. He said he’ll return after site visit. I got a call at 7.30 pm that the building had collapsed,” she says. Her uncle assured her that her father would return home. “We thought he may have escaped and gone to the police station. But we have been waiting to hear about him since,” she says.

Oblivious to Ganesh festivities in the city and unfazed by the inundation on Tuesday that threw the city out of gear, the Gaundars have their eyes on the wet heap of debris in Chandivali. Rajkumar Gaundar remains one of the three feared trapped in the debris. The Gaundar family’s hope dimmed as search operations entered the fifth day on Wednesday. On Tuesday, search operations were suspended due to heavy rains and subsequent power cut in Chandivali. The operations resumed on Wednesday at 6 am.

“For the first two days, I thought he may just be injured. But now I don’t know what to expect. How will my father survive?” says Lakshmi Gaundar. The family, along with those of others trapped, has been blaming the officials for not speeding up the search operations.

Gaundar’s younger brother Laxman has been at the collapse site, begging police officials, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire brigade and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) to “act faster”.

“We asked for a crane to pull buried machines out. For 13 hours nothing came,” an angry Laxman says.

About 10 relatives sit silently in the tiny room that Gaundars call their home. The television remains switched off. Lakshmi’s three sisters sit around their mother, crying silently.

The family is angry that search operations were suspended on Tuesday. “We were ready to arrange for generators to light the compound area. But NDRF and fire brigade said they cannot continue search operations. They kept saying it was too risky due to rains,” Laxman said.

Six bodies have been recovered in five days from the site. On Tuesday, the two poclain machines that had collapsed into the building’s central pit were removed using cranes. Locals claim the demand for a crane was, however, made on Monday.

“The rains made it impossible to continue operation on Tuesday. Locals need to understand that. This is not like any other collapse where we can use cranes and dig debris out. We have to consider all risk factors and time that may be required,” said P Rahangdale, chief fire officer, BMC.

Gaundar’s motorbike remains parked outside the site. The building, under Crystal Business Park, was undergoing demolition since January. The developers planned to convert the commercial structure into a residential complex. From 16 floors, the structure had been demolished upto eight floors. Locals claim the structure could not bear the weight of four heavy machines on top that were used to “unscientifically demolish” the building.

Venkat Gaundar, Gaundar’s second brother who also remained on the site, said, “Ganesh festival has been delaying rescue. All the major work is done by locals and us. Fire officials and NDRF only come to pick a body when we find one. Nobody cares about poor people.”

Their plight is contrary to a massive search operation launched on Tuesday evening to locate a senior gastroenterologist by Mumbai police, divers and BMC. Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, attached with Bombay hospital, had gone missing while returning home in Lower Parel. Police suspect he fell into a manhole during heavy rains. Divers searched for him entire Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, the body of Shareef-ul-Naseem, a labourer from West Bengal, was recovered from debris in Chandivali. “Both my brothers-in-law are dead. Naseem Akhtar’s body was found two days back. My sisters waited for their news for so many days and I had nothing to tell them. After two days, I knew they may not come out alive,” said Zia-ul-Rehman, a labourer who escaped when the building had collapsed.

