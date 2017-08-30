Chandivali building collapse: Death toll rises to five; operations suspended due to rain

The incident took lives of four others-Naseem Akhtar, Gurahu Malhar, Manoj Kanojia and Naval Naik-and injured two labourers. Express photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala The incident took lives of four others-Naseem Akhtar, Gurahu Malhar, Manoj Kanojia and Naval Naik-and injured two labourers. Express photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala

The death toll in the Chandivali building collapse reached five on Tuesday after rescue workers found the body of Poclain operator, Ahmed (40), from the debris. The operations, however, had to be suspended due to heavy rains and subsequent power cut.

Dr Vidya Thakur, superintendent of Rajawadi hospital, said: “The body was brought to us on Tuesday morning. Except his first name, no further details have been recorded.” The body was sent to the Rajawadi post-mortem centre. According to local people, Ahmed hailed from Madhya Pradesh and lived in Mumbai with his brother who works as a daily-wage labourer.

The body was found near one of the two Poclain machines that had collapsed from the eighth floor structure, along with the central portion of the under-construction building, on Saturday evening. The incident took lives of four others-Naseem Akhtar, Gurahu Malhar, Manoj Kanojia and Naval Naik-and injured two labourers.

As a “sluggish” search operation reached its fourth day, local people said the rains had further slowed down the clearing of wet debris. According to a Mumbai fire brigade official, by evening, power cut forced them to suspend the work as there was not enough light. Rajkumar Gaundar, Shareef-ul-Naseem and a labourer named Chiu continue to remain missing.

The National Disaster Relief Force expects the search operations to end on Wednesday if the heavy rains do not continue. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to deploy crushers to fasten the process of removing heavy concrete debris from the area.

The under-construction eighth-storey building was undergoing demolition when it collapsed on Saturday.

