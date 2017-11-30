Chalisgaon: Leopard kills woman, death toll four in 15 days

Local people told the police that the family members were sleeping when they were woken up early on Wednesday by the distressed sound of their cow and buffalo. Local people told the police that the family members were sleeping when they were woken up early on Wednesday by the distressed sound of their cow and buffalo.

The leopard that Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan had allegedly attempted to hunt sparking off a controversy on Tuesday, has claimed another life, taking the number of victims to four within a fortnight.The latest person to be killed was 70-year-old Yamunabai Bhila Trimili in Warkhede village of Chalisgaon Taluka, 327 km north of Mumbai. She lived in the village along with her family, including her stepson. Local people told the police that the family members were sleeping when they were woken up early on Wednesday by the distressed sound of their cow and buffalo.

Yamunabai, her son Santosh and her grandson, woke up hearing the sound and stepped out of the house. The family claimed that the leopard pounced on Yamunabai and tried to drag her away. Her son claims he threw a spear that grazed the animal and it ran away leaving her behind.

The family members claimed that when they went close to Yamunabai, they found she was already dead. The son, instead of taking the body to the house, kept it at the spot and waited for the villagers and government officials to arrive.

The father and son duo are supposed to have lit a bonfire near the body to keep themselves warm. Even as they were sitting near the body, the leopard was alleged to have returned and dragged the body away. The scared duo ran towards the village and informed the locals. The villagers later found Yamunabai’s headless body from one part of the forest and the head from another part.

Yamunabai is the fourth victim of the leopard in 15 days. Last month, the animal is alleged to have killed two other people. Local officials said they were not sure that all the deaths were caused by a single animal. “We are sure that at least four deaths were caused by a single animal. But we are still not sure about the other two deaths as there has been a gap of over two to three weeks,” M A Reddy, the Deputy Conservator of Forest (Territorial), Jalgaon, said.

The forest department has deployed nearly 120 of its staff members to trap the leopard. A shoot to kill order has been issued by the government. On Tuesday, Opposition parties in Maharashtra had demanded the resignation of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan after a video was circulated in which the minister was seen with a drawn pistol accompanying officials in search of a man-eating leopard in Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district.

