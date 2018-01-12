Top News

Chain snatched from woman

| Mumbai | Published: January 12, 2018 4:39 am
An incident of chain snatching was reported in Ulhasnagar Wednesday night. While the incident has been captured on CCTV, police have not yet identified the two persons who snatched a purse and a gold chain from a woman and pushed her off a scooter she was riding pillion.

Around 11 pm, when Mahak Khatri (27) and her mother were returning home on a scooter, two men started following them on a bike. “Near Gol Maidan area, the bikers caught up with the scooter. They snatched the purse from Mahak’s mother. They also snatched her chain and dragged her off the scooter in the process,” said a police officer.

