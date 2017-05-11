Centre to train students for MSMEs comes up in Sion

Union minister Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday launched the Institute for Design of Electrical Measuring Equipment (IDIME), a new centre to boost small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), at Sion in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said the state government was working on combining human resources with skill development to revive the MSMEs with added advantage of technological upgrade.

The IDIME, he said, would work as a bridge between Make in India and Skill India. “The general perception is that big manufacturing sectors generate more employment. The fact is small and medium enterprises have greater potential for growth and employment,” said Fadnavis,

The IDEMI promises to impart highly specialised skill training to 10,000 students every year with 100 per cent placement.

