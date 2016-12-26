Centre tells Maharashtra government to resolve all pending work under MNREGA

The review of work done by the Union Joint Secretary of MGNREGA found that at least 1,45,499 works that started in 2014-15 or before are still incomplete in Maharashtra. The review of work done by the Union Joint Secretary of MGNREGA found that at least 1,45,499 works that started in 2014-15 or before are still incomplete in Maharashtra.

Pointing out the Maharashtra government’s failure to complete various work targets under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme till December this year, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has asked government officials to “expeditiously” resolve the issues. According to the performance analysis done by the Centre, some works under MGNREGA in Maharashtra have slowed down leading to backlog for the next financial year.

The review of work done by the Union Joint Secretary of MGNREGA found that at least 1,45,499 works that started in 2014-15 or before are still incomplete in Maharashtra. The rural development department also slammed the state for slow verification of job cards of workers in Maharashtra. As per the statistics, of the total 78,96,275 job cards in the state, only 13,55,395 (17.2 per cent) were verified till December 2016.

Carrying out the Prime Minister’s commitment to provide access to sanitation facilities, the Maharashtra government had a target of constructing 64,015 Individual Household Latrines (IHHL). The state has however managed to construct only 17,723 IHHLs since 2014, which is just 28 per cent of its target. While Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde was unavailable for comment, a government official said, “We are reviewing the implementation and work progress as directed by the union department and the department is working towards achieving the targets.”

Aiming at effective implementation of the MGNREGA scheme, union joint secretary (MGNREGA) Aparajita Sarangi has directed state officials to hold a review of projects to point out reasons for the slow progress of the work.

Meanwhile, the state government has failed to construct even a single anganwadi for the children of MGNREGA workers. The state was supposed to build 289 Anganwadis this year.