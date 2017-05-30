Centre, state have allocated Rs 51,000 crore for irrigation projects, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharshtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharshtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

The Centre and state together have allocated Rs 51,000 crore in the agriculture and irrigation sector in Maharashtra to make farmers self-reliant and agriculture sustainable. “While the state government has allocated Rs 26,000 crore for agriculture, Centre has provided Rs 25,000 crore for irirgation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY),” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Embarking on a whirlwind tour in western Maharashtra, the stronghold of Congress and NCP, Fadnavis continued his “samvaad shivar” with farmers across several villages on Monday. During the interaction at Gargoti in Bhudargad taluka at Kolhapur district, Fadnavis said, “It is our commitment to bring three lakh hectares under drip irrigation in three years.” He reiterated the decision to have a separate solar feeder for agriculture sector to provide 24 x7 power supply to farmers.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App