Centre gives nod to Rs 600-crore Raigad fort restoration plan

Raigad fort (Source: Wikimedia)

The Centre has given its in-principle nod to a project worth Rs 600 crore proposed by Maharashtra Government for restoration and beautification of the historic Raigad fort, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday said. Informing this, Fadnavis told reporters in New Delhi that his Government would soon start the work on restoration and beautification of various forts, including Raigad. The hill fort in adjoining Raigad district served as the capital of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji’s empire.

During his Delhi visit, Fadnavis met Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma to find out solutions to various problems being faced in restoring and beautifying famous forts and caves in the state. The meeting was attended by Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. The Chief Minister said public sentiments are closely attached with forts linked to Shivaji Maharaj and his empire. They act as a reminder to our rich history and culture.

The State Government had submitted a detailed project report (DPR) envisaging Rs 600 crore expenditure for restoration and beautification of the Raigad fort. The Centre gave in-principle nod to this project in today’s meeting, he said. In all, there are 336 forts in Maharashtra, of which over 40 come directly under the Archaeological Survey of India, which functions under the Union Culture Ministry.

The State Government has decided to restore and beautify 18 forts out of these. Apart from forts, the Centre assured to extend help for restoration and beautification of various historical caves, said Fadnavis. The Chief Minister also called on Environment Minister Anil Dave and discussed the issue of redevelopment of slums in CRZ (coastal regulation zone) in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he discussed various issues of the State, including permission for the proposed coastal road project and slum redevelopment in CRZ in Mumbai. The CM said he also apprised Modi about the just held elections in various municipal corporations, including Mumbai, and Zilla Parishads, in which BJP performed well, especially in urban pockets.