Centre clears decks for Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park

DECKS have been cleared for the construction of Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park at Nagpur’s MIHAN SEZ, with the ground-breaking ceremony for the project likely to take place in the last week of July or first week of August.

On Monday, the Union Ministry of Commerce granted approval to the company as co-developer of the park. Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), the nodal agency for developing the MIHAN (Multi-modal International Hub Airport at Nagpur) project, has the status of developer.

MADC Managing Director Suresh Kakani told The Indian Express, “We will sign the land-lease agreement within a fortnight and the ground-breaking ceremony might be held towards the end of July or the beginning of August.”

“The park will be developed in two phases, with the first phase coming up on 104 acres out of 289 acres in the SEZ area allotted to the company. This will mainly manufacture aircraft spares. The second phase will see the manufacture of Dassault aircraft,” Kakani said, adding, “When complete, the project is expected to generate more than 5,000 jobs.”

One of the main components to be provided by the MADC to the company is construction of a 1.5-km long taxiway to offer connectivity to the Nagpur international airport. “We will take it up soon,” Kakani said. Kakani added that the company “will manufacture aircraft spares, including engine” and “will export them abroad”.

The project has been in the pipeline for at least three years now. But with the basic approvals coming through, it is finally slated to become a reality. The park will be a joint venture between France’s Dassault Aviation and Reliance Defence Ltd in a 49:51 stake ratio. The JV company is called Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited.

Sources told The Indian Express that the company was hoping to produce the first front portion of the plane by December 2017. When complete, it will have an annual capacity to produce 22 aircraft, sources said.

The total investment would be to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore and many suppliers from all over the world would set up their shops in the project, sources said.

