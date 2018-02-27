Centre allows MMRDA to drop Make in India rider for rakes

MMRDA is seeking funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the rolling stock of three corridors — Metro 7, Metro 2A and 2B. (File) MMRDA is seeking funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the rolling stock of three corridors — Metro 7, Metro 2A and 2B. (File)

Following discussions between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the agency developing a series of Metro Rail routes in the region will drop the condition that 75 per cent of coaches must be procured from Indian manufacturers. In a bid to boost the central government’s Make In India initiative, the new Metro policy mandated 75 per cent procurement of rolling stock for all Metro projects from within the country.

However, the MMRDA is seeking funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the rolling stock of three corridors — Metro 7, Metro 2A and 2B — and the multilateral bank had reservations about this condition. This has also delayed the planning on procurement of coaches for these corridors.

“Following a meeting with the secretary of MoHUA, the basic approval has been given to do away with this condition for routes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Some other provisions related to that have to be still discussed with the ADB and we will finalise them this week,” said Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan. The MMRDA had earlier proposed to procure 63 trains of six coaches each, to serve these three corridors. Of these, 48 rakes were to be manufactured in India. After finalising the terms with the ADB, the MMRDA now proposes to invite bids soon.

With a deadline of 2019 set for the Metro 2A and 7 corridors, sources say it is already too late to invite bids for the rolling stock as they have to be invited at least two years ahead of anticipated operations. “We are running behind schedule to procure the rolling stock. We should have already invited bids and placed our order for the rolling stock. If we have to meet the deadline, we order them right away,” said a senior MMRDA official.

During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads MMRDA, asked officials to prepare a policy to attract coach manufacturing companies to set up their units in Maharashtra. With the condition being dropped now, the state will have to give up on this proposal. Earlier, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had also expressed similar reservations for the underground corridor Metro 3, though they later agreed.

