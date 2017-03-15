Centre allows MMOPL to rebrand Metro stations

IN A setback to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the Central government has clarified that the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) was allowed to rebrand Metro stations on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar line.

“We checked with the urban development ministry and they said the MMOPL was allowed to rebrand the metro stations. Even Delhi Metro follows this system of prefixing station names with brands,” said Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan.

The authority had earlier raised objections with the Reliance-Infra led consortium over the renaming of stations with brands. While it had given MMOPL rights for commercial exploitation of station areas, it was unsure if the agency could even use station names for advertising.

In the rebranding process, the station names essentially remain the same, but are accompanied with a prefix of the highest-bidder’s brand name on the Metro station boards, in public announcements and on route maps.

The MMOPL had first renamed the Western Express Highway (WEH) Metro station as Magicbricks WEH station and last month renamed the Andheri Metro station to Bank of Baroda Andheri Metro station. While this advertising exercise brings additional revenue to the Metro implementing agency, it is not transferred to the commuters in terms of lower ticket fares.

