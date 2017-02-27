Central Railway to officially launch station redevelopment project today

THE CENTRAL RAILWAY (CR) will launch invitation documents to the private players for redevelopment of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane and Pune railway stations Monday afternoon to officially inaugurate the project. At the event , an official announcement will be made to release the details of the stations and invite bidders to redevelop them.

“The event would be an official announcement by CR for inviting private players to be a party in the redevelopment projects. On Monday evening, we will release the documents pertaining to the details of space and civic area around the station after which bidders can come forward to express their interest in the work,” said a senior CR official.

On February 8, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu announced a list of 23 stations that would be redeveloped according to “world-standards”. The other stations to be redeveloped in Mumbai include Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus and Borivli on Western Railway.

“We wanted to float tenders long back to start speedy work on the project. However, with a code of conduct in place, we had to delay it until after the elections were over. The documents will be available on the website of Ministry of Railways for public viewing and participation,” added the official.

Senior railway railway officials including D K Sharma, General Manager (CR), officials from Urban Development and authorities from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will attend the event.

At least 20-25 builder developer groups have also been sent invitations to attend the official launch of the project.

The CR Friday had called for proposals from architects, real estate and financial experts to be part of the Independent Committee of Eminent Experts who will judge the proposals presented by private firms for station redevelopment. The redevelopment will involve commercial exploitation of the station along with better passenger amenities.