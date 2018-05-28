Central Railway plans to add glass-ceiling coach to Neral-Matheran toy train

The Central Railway (CR) planned to add a coach with a glass ceiling in the Neral-Matheran toy train, senior railway officials said. Similar to Vistadome coach, commuters can enjoy the scenic beauty of the hills.

Officials said the coach would be modified in Mumbai. “The fare would be fixed in consultation with the Railway Board. The scheme will be finalised … so that the facility is available immediately after monsoon,” said V Malegaonkar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, CR.

Officials also plan to introduce steam engines in its running, and develop some railway buildings at Matheran into guest houses.

