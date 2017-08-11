Centenary celebrations of Deendayal Upadhyay: Theory of integral humanism shows the way to serve the last man, says CM

CM Devendra Fadnavis and legislators from the state Assembly and Legislative Council square off against each other in a friendly football match, at the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) CM Devendra Fadnavis and legislators from the state Assembly and Legislative Council square off against each other in a friendly football match, at the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The RSS and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay’s theory of integral humanism held at its core the highest service to the nation and the mankind that transcends beyond the trappings of crony capitalism and class conflict, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday. He mooted a resolution in the Maharashtra legislative Assembly to commemorate the the centenary celebrations of Upadhyay, describing him as a visionary whose concept of “Antodaya” is being pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach the socio-economic benefits to the last mile and the man in the country.

The BJP ideologue evolved a theory that would be more relevant to the ancient civilisation of the East while subscribing to the modern scientific mindset of the West. Explaining the central theme of integral humanism, Fadnavis said that Upadhyay believed the “devotion to Bharat Mata was supreme. How could any body compromise on one’s motherand? Therefore, it was always asserted that a person was more valued than the purse. The party more valued than the person. And the nation above the party.”

The socio-economic model that has been recommended through human integralism has evolved on national concerns and the highest principles of mass welfare, Fadnavis said. Upadhyay believed that India required its own socio-economic model for the development in the national interest that was inclusive, he added.

“Upadhyay believed in the development and integration of minorities with the mainstream but did not subscribe to their appeasement; no hatred against the community,” Fadnavis said.

Cutting across party lines, the Congress and the NCP leaders also hailed the ideologue. NCP leader Jayant Patil highlighted the personal facets of Upadhyay. He recounted several instances of his austerity, simplicity and honesty in public and private life. Citing an example, he said: “Once the socialist leader, Rammanohar Lohia, had sent a delegation for discussing an important national issue. When the delegates reached, they were surprised to see Upadhyay washing his own clothes. He made the delegates comfortable and continued washing and also simultaneously discussed the national issue. The incident shows the down-to-earth attitude of the great leader.”

Senior Congress leader Patangrao Kadam recounted the academic excellence and immense work done by Upadhyay in the field of water conservation. “Yes, we belong to different political parties, but we have to acknowledge the stature and contribution of leaders to the nation,” he said.

Earlier, the state Assembly and the Legislative Council felicitated Nanaji Deshmukh, who always shunned power and position in politics and instead, dedicated himself to public service. The services of former Congress leader and home minister late Balasaheb Desai were also recalled by leaders across party lines.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App