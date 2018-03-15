Ceiling collapses at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital, 2 patients injured

The plaster and ceiling came crashing down at the hospital’s dialysis department located on the second floor. (Express photo) The plaster and ceiling came crashing down at the hospital’s dialysis department located on the second floor. (Express photo)

A ceiling collapsed in King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital on Wednesday night injuring two patients who were admitted for dialysis in the civic-run hospital. The plaster and the ceiling came crashing down at the hospital’s dialysis department located on the second floor.

Dr Avinash Supe, the hospital dean said, ‘Two patients survived with minor scratches.” He added that part of the dialysis unit has been shifted to an alternate place for patient services. Services will be restored completely in the next 3 to 4 days.

The dialysis unit has over eight beds and witnesses a footfall of 25 patients on a daily basis. Since the incident occurred at night, the count of those injured was lower, said a doctor.

