CDR leak probe: Cops record statement of Jackie Shroff’s wife; another detective held

THE THANE police on Thursday arrested another detective in connection with the Call Details Record (CDR) leaks probe in which 12 people have already been arrested so far. Police also recorded the statement of Ayesha Shroff, wife of actor Jackie Shroff, whose name had cropped up during the investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Abhishek Trimukhe said , “We recorded the statement of Ayesha Shroff for over an hour on Thursday. She gave us some important information that we will corroborate during the course of our investigation.” The officer, however, did not reveal the nature of information she provided as it would impact the investigation. The accused, Jignesh Chheda, was arrested as he had procured two CDRs from one of the detectives arrested by the Thane police.

Thane police said during analysis of mobile phones of Rizwan Siddique, a lawyer arrested in the scam, they found Ayesha had spoken to him about having sourced CDRs of actor Sahil Khan. An officer said, “Shroff gave some information about her interaction with Siddique in connection with CDRs,” an officer linked to the case said.

Chheda, a detective based out of Kandivali, had sourced two CDRs from Makesh Pandian, a detective arrested in the case. “The CDRs were procured for two of his clients. Chheda was produced before the court on Thursday and remanded in police custody till April 17,” an officer said.

So far, the police have made 12 arrests in the case, including lawyers and detectives. Normally, only law enforcement agencies are allowed access to CDRs for investigation purposes.

