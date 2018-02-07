CDR leak: Police yet to nail source, approach cellular service providers for clues

After arresting five private detectives, including the state’s first woman detective, the Thane Crime Branch has contacted all major service providers to ascertain the source of the leak in call data records (CDRs). Police teams have been sent to Delhi to trace the main accused, police said, adding they had been able to obtain little from questioning Rajani Pandit, the state’s first woman detective.

Thane crime branch had arrested four private detectives and Pandit over 177 illegally obtained CDRs, including that of some VIP numbers, sources said.

“Pandit had been obtaining the CDRs for her work and had initiated the other four detectives into it. We are trying to get to the person who used to provide these details to them,” said an officer from the Crime Branch.

According to DCP (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhe, the police are going to seek Pandit’s custody again from court. “She has deleted her WhatsApp and other phone data. We haven’t finished interrogating her. Since we have to present her to the court tomorrow, we are going to seek police custody again,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch is waiting for the network providers to respond and their Delhi team to arrest the main accused. “We are trying to find the source of leak. Once that is done, we will be able to answer many questions,” a senior officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App