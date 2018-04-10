CDR case: SC orders interim stay on inquiry against senior Thane cop

Rizwan Siddiqui was brought to court in Thane on Saturday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Rizwan Siddiqui was brought to court in Thane on Saturday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Supreme Court on Monday granted relief to the Thane Police by temporarily staying the Bombay High Court order on inquiry against Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). The inquiry was initiated after advocate Rizwan Siddiqui, accused of illegally obtaining the call detail records (CDR) of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, had alleged procedural lapses at the time of his arrest.

Siddiqui was arrested from his house on March 16 and granted police custody on March 17. According to Thane police, the lawyer had allegedly procured the CDRs for his client from one of the private detectives earlier arrested by the Thane police.

“He (Rizwan) had procured the CDRs of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife from one of our arrested accused. We have proof that he had procured multiple other CDRs too. He had been dealing with the detective for years, we have proof for that,” said an officer of the Thane Police.

Siddiqui, however, moved the Bombay High Court, alleging that he was unlawfully detained even when all procedures of an arrest were not carried out. The court had ordered his release, ordering an inquiry against the Thane DCP (crime).

The state, however, challenged the High Court order.

On Monday, spokesperson for the Thane Police, Sukhada Narkar, said, “A temporary stay has been given on the order of inquiry against our senior officer. A notice has also been issued to advocate Siddiqui to file his say. The court hasn’t specified a next date yet.”

Thane Crime Branch is investigating the illegal obtaining and selling of several confidential CDRs.

So far, 12 people, including a constable from Yavatmal and others, have been arrested in this case by the Thane Police. Assam Police had recently arrested a constable in connection with the same case.

