CDR case: Lawyer Siddiqui was in touch with detectives since 2014, say police

Rizwaan Siddiqui was arrested for illegally obtaining Call Data Records (CDR) Rizwaan Siddiqui was arrested for illegally obtaining Call Data Records (CDR)

The Thane Police Crime Branch has pointed out several loopholes in the statements of lawyer Rizwaan Siddiqui, arrested for illegally obtaining Call Data Records (CDR). According to the police, Siddiqui had been in touch with detectives (arrested in the case) since 2014 and had demanded multiple CDRs. DCP, crime branch, Abhishek Trimukhe said they will summon actor Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff on Wednesday regarding her role in the scam. According to the DCP, Ayesha Shroff had allegedly obtained CDRs of her business partner and actor Sahil Khan and had given them to the lawyer. “We are not certain as to why the details were given to the lawyer or from where she had obtained the CDRs. We will interrogate her tomorrow,” Trimukhe said.

Calls and messages to Jackie Shroff remained unanswered.

The Crime Branch also found out that Siddiqui had been lying in court, police said. “In his statement, he said he had been in touch with the Magnum detective agency and Prashant Malekar since last year. However, in his laptops, we found details and mails proving that he was in touch with the detective agency since 2014,” Trimukhe said. The Crime Branch also believes that Siddiqui had taken CDRs in a row between a leading actress and an actor. The police also found a summons for Siddiqui from a court in Warangal. “He has a case of forgery against him in Warangal. We are investigating if there are any links to this case,” the DCP said.

On Monday, south Indian actress Akruti Nagpal had approached the Thane Police fearing data leak through Rizwaan Siddiqui. “It is probable that he has obtained several CDRs for most of his clientele. We are investigating and will summon more people if needed,” an officer privy to the investigation said.

Advocate Siddiqui was arrested from his house on March 17, after his role in obtaining the CDRs of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife came to light. Nawazuddin has turned a witness in the case, and Siddiqui is in police custody till March 23. This investigation is part of a bigger CDR scam probe. In January, the Crime Branch had arrested four detectives for illegally obtaining over 100 confidential CDRs. The Crime Branch has made 12 arrests along with a constable from Yavatmal, and a techie from Pune. The country’s first woman private detective Rajani Pandit was also arrested in the case.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App