CDR case: A day after arrest, Rizwan Siddiqui sent to police custody

Rizwan Siddiqui was brought to court in Thane on Saturday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Rizwan Siddiqui was brought to court in Thane on Saturday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

ADVOCATE RIZWAN Siddiqui, who was arrested by Thane Police on Friday night for allegedly obtaining Call Detail Records (CDRs) of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui, has been remanded in police custody till March 23. Meanwhile, the Thane Police said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had no direct role in the case and was summoned in the capacity of a witness. Dwelling on Rizwan’s role, investigation officer Nitin Thakre told The Sunday Express, “Our probe revealed that Rizwan had interacted with and urged an arrested accused detective, Prashant Palekar, to get the CDR. This is direct invasion of privacy and therefore we arrested him.”

In a related development, the police is also probing if Siddiqui had obtained CDR for his other client. On Saturday, while being brought to the court of Judge PL Gupta in Thane, Rizwan claimed he was being made a scapegoat. When the judge asked him if he had to say anything, he said, “I have been wrongfully arrested.” When the judge asked if he faced any ill -treatment at the hands of police, he denied it.

During the argument, Thakre told the court, “While investigating one of the arrested detectives, we came across the call detail records of VIP numbers. Upon further investigation, we found out that one of the numbers belonged to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife. While going through the WhatsApp chats of the detective, we learnt that the advocate had urged him to procure the said CDR.”

However, Rizwan Siddiqui’s lawyer Rizwan Merchant claimed the police had falsely implicated his client. “There was no notice prior to the arrest. My client was summoned on February 14 as a witness. He recorded his statement on February 23. He had even written a letter to the police on March 15, a day before his arrest, that he has already sought permission from the Bar Council to disclose the information his client had given him. When he was co-operating, why was he suddenly arrested?” Merchant asked in court. The Thane Police have justified the arrest by stating he was not cooperating in the probe. “We had gone to deliver the notice to Siddiqui, who didn’t take it. He then tried to destroy evidence from his phone. That’s why we had to arrest him,” Thakre told the court. Before the police custody was granted, advocate Siddiqui told the press, “My whole fraternity is supporting me, they all can see something is amiss.”

Merchant said that Thane police has illegally detained his client. “I don’t want to take any names. However, the senior echelons are protecting Nawazuddin Siddiqui. My client has been made a scapegoat. I will not rest until the officers behind this are punished. We shall move the higher courts,” he asserted. Thane Police Commissioner, Parambir Singh, said, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no direct role in the Call Data Record (CDR) case. He was summoned as a witness and has assured cooperation.” In January 2018, Thane police trapped four detectives for illegally obtaining CDRs. The investigation revealed that confidential CDRs of over a 100 people were allegedly sold and bought by many people. In February, the Thane Police arrested detective Rajani Pandit in the case. She is currently out on bail. After Rizwan’s arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 12.

