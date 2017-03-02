CCTVs on Palm Beach Road in Mumbai to curb rash driving and stunts

To curb rash driving and accidents, the Navi Mumbai traffic police has started the process of installing CCTV cameras on Palm Beach Road, which is also known as the satellite town’s ‘Queen’s Necklace’. Officials of the Navi Mumbai’s traffic police division said that the initiative has been launched on the lines of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

In all, three CCTV cameras will be installed on the road and a special team has been formed to keep an eye on violators, say officials.

“So far, we have installed one and two more will be installed soon. Drivers who drive rashly and perform stunts on the road will be recorded on video. After identifying them, we will call them and their parents to our office for counselling. Our intention is to create awareness and desist people from such actions,” said Nitin Pawar, deputy commissioner of police, traffic division.

The 10-kilometre six-lane road connects Vashi and Belapur through Sanpada and Nerul. The 60 kmph speed limit is routinely breached by motorists who drive at speeds exceeding 100 kmph. The numerous accidents there in the past have earned it the killer road tag. Pawar said that initial action against the offenders would be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“If they continue to violate the law, we will book them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections on repeat offenders. We will even write to the regional transport offices to cancel their licences,” said Pawar, adding that two bikers have been caught with the help of a CCTV camera which was installed on February 25.

Officials said that there has been a rise in rash-driving incidents and stunts at night which has led to many fatal accidents. On an average, more than 100 accidents with fatalities are reported on this stretch every year.