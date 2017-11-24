CCTV live feed helps police nab history-sheeter

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

THE CCTV network of the Mumbai Police helped it prevent a crime and nab a history-sheeter with at least 29 offences registered against him across the city. Based on a tip-off given by an official from the Mumbai Police Control Room who spotted the 44-year-old man roaming around suspiciously carrying a chopper, the Antop Hill police arrested Vijay Sharma alias Bijwa. The police found that he had attacked a cab driver the same night and fled from the spot.

The control room has 27 screens beaming live feeds from nearly 5,000 CCTV cameras put up across the city, with trained employees scanning through them round the clock. In the early hours of Wednesday, when an employee was scanning the CCTV footage from the Adinath Society area in Antop Hill locality, he spotted a man walking with a large chopper and aggressively looking for someone. The employee then informed the local Antop Hill police station through wireless communication.

On getting the exact location, beat marshalls on night duty reached the spot and overpowered the man around 2.30 am. The police later questioned him and found that he was Vijay Sharma. On checking his past record, the police found he had 17 FIRs against him at the Antop Hill police station alone and a total of 29 FIRs across the city. “On questioning him further about the chopper, he confessed that he had attacked a taxi driver with it earlier in the night over a dispute. We later found the driver who had been admitted to Sion hospital for treatment of the wounds he sustained. We registered an FIR against Sharma in this case and arrested him,” said an officer.

Another officer said they were interrogating the accused to find out if he was planning to attack someone as he was captured in the CCTV camera with a chopper frantically looking for someone. “Thanks to the CCTV camera and the alert operator, we could arrest the accused who had been on the run since long. The footage will also help us as evidence when the matter goes to trial in court,” a senior officer added.

