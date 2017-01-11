CCTV cameras at Mumbai stations not upto the mark, says RPF

FALSE ALARMS and insufficient resolution of images have rendered CCTV cameras installed at railway stations to be of little use, said Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials posted at Central Railway (CR) stations, Tuesday. Even the cameras fitted with advanced surveillance technology at six CR stations lack clarity and are not upto the mark, they said.

In a press meet on Tuesday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), RPF officers said they were working on correcting the technology of the cameras to make them more efficient. Reducing the frequent false alarms (alarms raised by the cameras on spotting suspicious activity) and improving resolution will be taken up immediately, they said.

“Though each of our stations is fitted with ample number of cameras, they lack details which can enable better surveillance. The cameras, though fitted with advanced technology, are unable to zoom properly, which makes spotting criminal activities or identifying people difficult,” said Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC) Sachin Bhalode, CR.

Earlier in 2016, almost 260 cameras out of the 1,500 under the Integrated Security System (ISS) were fitted with advanced video surveillance technology. They were enabled with video analytics which would raise an alarm if activities related to queue breaking, suspicious activity and baggage stealing were detected.