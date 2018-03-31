CBSE paper leak: MNS, Shiv Sena slam Centre

MNS chief Raj Thackeray MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Following the leak of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Mathematics and Economics question papers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday appealed to the parents of students across the country to not let their children appear for re-exams. Thackeray blamed the government for the “mess”.

Thackeray said the government is incapable of securing exam papers and students have to bear the burden and suffer the ordeal of a re-exam. “Why should they go through this? I appeal to all parents that under no circumstance should they let their children appear for a re-exam. If you bend now, in future, the government will make you bend further,” the MNS chief said. “This is a case of complete oversight on the part of the government. Instead of owning up, they are burdening the students with re-exams,” he added.

The Shiv Sena also slammed the BJP stating that the leak was not only limited to exam papers. “Before the announcement of the Karnataka Assembly polls by the Election Commission, the dates were leaked by the BJP’s IT Cell and the now, the CBSE question papers are leaked,” read the Sena’s editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana.

It asked why the students should suffer and urged the parents to question the government on it. “What can we expect from a government that believes in the politics of division?” the editorial said.

By evening, the Union government clarified that the re-examination of the Economics paper for Class XII would be held on April 25. It added that since the leak pertaining to Mathematics papers of Class X was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, so, if at all a re-examination is conducted, it will happen only in these states.

A decision on the same will be taken in a fortnight.

