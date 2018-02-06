CBI rules out remission for Abu Salem

The CBI Monday filed a reply on an application filed by Taloja jail authorities on the sentence awarded to gangster Abu Salem. Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in 2005, has completed nearly 13 years in jail in December 2017 when the jail authorities approached court. The jail authorities were seeking the court’s opinion on Maharashtra state guidelines on remission of life sentence of a convict after completing 12 years in jail.

In its reply, the CBI claimed that since Salem had been convicted for the murder of city builder Pradeep Jain and subsequently for his role in the Mumbai 1993 bomb blasts — both attracting life imprisonments — under the state government guidelines, he would have to remain in prison for 60 years.

