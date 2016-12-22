CBI opposes interim bail to Indrani Mukerjea

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the interim bail plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea who had sought to attend the last rites of her father, Upendra Bora, who passed away in Guwahati last week. In its reply filed Wednesday, the CBI said there was a possibility of Indrani escaping if released for a period of two weeks.

“The plea has been filed by the accused Indrani Mukerjea in order to move from said jail with the intention to influence prosecution witnesses since the trial of the case is likely to be commenced shortly,” the CBI reply states. The CBI has concluded its arguments on framing of charges against Indrani, Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea this week.

The CBI also told the court that it received a letter from Mikhail, Indrani’s son, who lived with Bora in Guwahati. The CBI said Mikhail had objected to Indrani’s release for the final rites. “I would like to inform you that my grandfather had been bedridden for last one year. I had been looking after both my grandparents for last three years without any financial as well as mental support from Indrani Mukerjea. My grandparents have legally adopted me as a son hence..I have already commenced the funeral rituals all by self,” reads Mikhail’s letter, attached to the CBI’s reply to court.

In its reply, the CBI has referred to Mikhail’s plea. “Moreover, Indrani Mukerjea has been accused of murdering his elder sister Sheena Bora and ruining his family. Therefore, this is his utmost plea that he does not want Indrani Mukerjea to come to Guwahati and visit him as this will create chaos and unnecessary disturbance in his life due to media and other persons and will hamper commencing the after death rituals of his grandfather,” the CBI said.

Arguing for bail, advocate Gunjan Mangala, representing Indrani, told the court that she should be allowed to conduct last rites at any other place if not Guwahati. The CBI officials suggested that priests could be called to Byculla women’s prison where Indrani is lodged to perform the rituals. The special CBI court will pass an order on the application Thursday.