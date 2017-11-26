Cash-strapped BEST: BMC blames irregularities, mismanagement for losses

The BMC has given financial assistance to the BEST in the past. The BMC is now insisting that the BEST take steps to curb its losses. (File) The BMC has given financial assistance to the BEST in the past. The BMC is now insisting that the BEST take steps to curb its losses. (File)

Following a review of the operations of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has held grave irregularities and mismanagement in the BEST administration responsible for losses. While the BEST is seeking financial assistance from the BMC, the latter has warned the undertaking to implement reforms to reduce its accumulating losses and has threatened that an independent administrator could be appointed to replace the BEST committee.

The BMC has given financial assistance to the BEST in the past. The BMC is now insisting that the BEST take steps to curb its losses. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, “The biggest irregularity is that in an effort to recover from its losses and retain its employees by paying them Diwali bonus, the BEST was trying to dump the entire burden on citizens by increasing bus fares.”

According to Mehta’s report, the BEST had decided to buy 303 buses and for this issued a work order of Rs 154 crore to Tata Motors. “How can the administration go ahead and give work orders with no available finances and no assurance from the BMC on the same,” said a senior BMC official. The BMC had kept aside Rs 90 crore for it, and only 185 buses could have been purchased, the report stated. The report also mentions contracts awarded through a barter system that backfired.

In one such case, a company named M/s Verve offered to install CCTVs and PIS in buses to evade paying monthly revenue to the BEST. However, the work was not done within the estimated time and the results were unsatisfactory. The contract was cancelled on September 3, 2017. “There is an urgent need for financial discipline in the BEST administration. We need to get rid of losses. We are working on these and there will be no need for appointing an administrator,” said a member of the BEST committee.

Mehta’s report on BEST’s financial condition will come up for discussion before the BMC’s standing committee next week. The report states that the civic authority was considering writing to the state government to make changes in the BMC Act 1888 to take away powers of the BEST committee, dissolve it and appoint an administrator. “Currently, there is no such provision to appoint an independent administrator or dissolve the committee. The state government will have to amend the Act to dissolve the committee,” said Mehta.

Mehta added, “We have been asking the BEST to improve its financial condition and implement suggested reforms to minimise losses since the past six months, but there has been no improvement. We had to take a firm stand on the issue, this is it.”

