Cash, gold jewellery stolen from senior citizen’s house; hunt on for 3

The Dadar police are on the lookout for the three accused who allegedly fled with cash and valuables from the residence of a 70-year-old woman. The police said the trio were recently employed as domestic help at the senior citizen’s residence.

The victim has been identified as Swaran Kauj Singh, a resident of Adarsh Nagar Vasahat in Worli.

“The victim is unmarried and stays alone at a Worli village. Her brother stays in Chembur. The complainant said the three domestic helps worked at her residence and would come one after the other… She suspected that one of them has stolen the valuables,” said an officer from Dadar police station, who did not wish to be named.

The complainant told the police said the valuables were stolen between December 26 and January 5. The three accused allegedly walked away with 160 grams of gold, valued at Rs 3.2 lakh, the police said.

“She found out that certain valuables have been missing after she opened her cupboard. She needed some money, and while she was looking for cash, she found that the valuables have been stolen from the house,” said an officer.

After consulting with her relatives, the septuagenarian approached the Dadar police station and registered a case of theft.

Senior Police Inspector Divakar Shelke from Dadar police station confirmed that they have registered a case on Sunday and are trying to trace the accused.

The three accused have been booked under sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The Dadar police have formed a special team to trace the accused in the ‘sensitive’ case of crime against a senior citizen.

“We have managed to get the address of the three suspects. We will call them to the police station and interrogate them,” said an investigator.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App