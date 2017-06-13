Cash for transfer scam: 4 sent to jail, 2 to police custody

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Four of the six accused arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in the cash-for-transfer scam were produced before the Esplanade court and sent to judicial custody.

Two accused arrested later have been remanded in the custody of Crime Branch for two more days.

While the Crime Branch sought the custody of the arrested accused, defence lawyers said the police had already interrogated them and there was no more need for custodial interrogation.

