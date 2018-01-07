Case registered after liquor bottles worth Rs 28,000 ‘stolen’ from restaurant in Mumbai

The complainant said in his statement to the police that the bottles went missing between December 23 and December 28.(Representational image) The complainant said in his statement to the police that the bottles went missing between December 23 and December 28.(Representational image)

A manager employed with Zaffran restaurant has approached the Bandra police station and registered a case of theft after 11 bottles of liquor went missing from the establishment’s premises. The police are on the lookout for the culprit.

The complainant, Khalil Shaikh (43), said in his statement to the police that the bottles went missing between December 23 and December 28. The 11 liquor bottles included bottles of Chivas Regal, Teachers, Absolut and Blenders Pride, worth Rs 28,000 in total.

“After the incident came to light, the manager confronted the staff. As none of the staff members owned up to the crime, the manager arrived at the police station and registered a case of theft,” an officer from Bandra police station said.

A police team will interrogate staff members of the restaurant and also scrutinise CCTV footage, police said.

Police sub-inspector Tushar Dakhrao confirmed that the case was registered. The police have registered a case under Section 380 and Sections 454 and 457 — all of which deal with theft — of the Indian Penal Code.

