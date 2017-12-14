Case registered after car runs over three puppies, killing one

The CCTV footage shows the car reversing slowly into the lane and then running over the three puppies huddled at a corner. “It’s impossible that the driver didn’t see the dogs. Even after they ran over the pup, they didn’t wait and slowly drove away,” said Sejpal. (Representational Image) The CCTV footage shows the car reversing slowly into the lane and then running over the three puppies huddled at a corner. “It’s impossible that the driver didn’t see the dogs. Even after they ran over the pup, they didn’t wait and slowly drove away,” said Sejpal. (Representational Image)

The Mulund police have registered a case after a CCTV camera recorded a car running over three puppies on December 7. One of the puppies was killed on the spot. Palka Sejpal, a 27-year-old resident of Dreamland society, Mulund west, said, “It happened between 8 am to 8.30 am. The car belongs to one of our neighbours. However, I am not sure who was driving it.”

Sejpal fosters the stray dogs. “I take them to the doctor when they’re ill, and also for vaccination and sterilisation. I feed them and take care of them,” she said.

A senior officer from the Mulund police station said, “We have sent the investigating officer to seize the vehicle and to inquire into whose car it is and who the driver was.”

The CCTV footage shows the car reversing slowly into the lane and then running over the three puppies huddled at a corner. “It’s impossible that the driver didn’t see the dogs. Even after they ran over the pup, they didn’t wait and slowly drove away,” said Sejpal.

Sejpal contacted Nirali Koradia, an animal rights activist who emailed the complaint to the police. “However, it wasn’t until I tweeted that the Mulund police actually registered the FIR on December 13,” said Koradia.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App