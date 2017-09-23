Case filed by OSD to CM Fadnavis: Journalist summoned over cyber crime case

A senior police official said that the cyber police began probing Chatte after learning that he had been in contact with the accused Gaikwad. (Representational) A senior police official said that the cyber police began probing Chatte after learning that he had been in contact with the accused Gaikwad. (Representational)

A journalist from Solapur was on Friday summoned by the Mumbai police in connection with a cyber crime case filed in June by an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The cyber police station in Bandra Kurla Complex had issued summons to Brahma Chatte in connection with its investigation into the complaint filed by Nidhi Kamdar, who had alleged that a man named Dev Gaikwad created a fake profile in her name on Facebook.

Gaikwad allegedly posted a screenshot of Kamdar’s fake account, offering him money to change his opinion of Fadnavis. Mumbai police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Rashmi Karandikar said that Chatte’s statement was recorded on Friday after his name cropped up during the investigation.

A senior police official said that the cyber police began probing Chatte after learning that he had been in contact with the accused Gaikwad. “He has been summoned in his capacity as an individual and not for committing any crime,” said the official. Reacting, Opposition parties the Congress and NCP attacked the government for “muzzling” dissenting voices.

