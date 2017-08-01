Case behind MU’s onscreen move enters trial, safety plan still on paper

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

NEARLY A year after the Bhandup police busted a racket in which answer sheets of engineering exam papers were smuggled out of the exam section of Mumbai University’s Kalina campus and given to students to rewrite answers, the trial has begun in the case. While the Bhandup police in July last year chargesheeted 18 people in the case, the first witness was examined last week. Though investigators had planned to chargesheet some students suspected to have been involved, eventually they were named as witnesses to nail the roles of the 18 accused.

However, a flurry of safety measures planned by the university soon after the incident remain to be implemented. The pilfering of exam papers from the exam section in May 2016 was one of the main reasons for the university to adopt the onscreen assessment system, pegged as the cause of the unprecedented delay in declaration of final-year results this year. It was also recommended that CCTV cameras be set up outside the examination section in the university, but it remains only a proposal one year later.

The racket was busted when Bhandup police received a tip-off that some university employees were smuggling answer papers outside. These employees would, through agents, hand over the papers to students who paid around Rs 20,000 per paper. The students would then fill in the blank spaces they left in the answer sheets. The answer sheets would then be smuggled back into the examination section.

The police eventually arrested 10 persons including Prabhakar Vaze (50), the security hawaldar employed by the university, clerks Sandeep Jadhav, 28, Rohan More, 25, Siddhesh Jadhav, 26, and peons Dinkar Mhatre, 34, Mithun More, 28, Chiman Solanki, 41, and Sanjay Kumbhar, 24. Vaze, as per police, is the main accused, who was entrusted with the job of keeping papers safely. At the time of chargesheet, the police added the names of eight more persons involved in the racket, taking the list of total accused to 18.

Rohit Sawant, the lawyer for Mithun More, said, “The trial is going on at the magistrate’s court in Mulund. The charges have been framed in the case and the first witness was examined last week.” Sripad Kale, the then senior inspector of Bhandup police station, said, “We had filed the chargesheet against the accused last year. We have named the students as witnesses in the case to prove the role of the 18 accused in the racket.”

While the university had planned several security measures such as installation of CCTV cameras and setting up of control rooms to use intrusion-detection software to curb pilferage in the system, these were put on hold as the varsity planned to move the examination section to a new seven-storey building with these security measures in place. The building is, however, not ready for occupation yet.

