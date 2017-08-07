Case against Shifu Sunkriti founder, in their statements to police, women allege abuse by parents

The 23-year-old has said that her father entered their room and began hitting her younger sister. (Representational Image) The 23-year-old has said that her father entered their room and began hitting her younger sister. (Representational Image)

The statements of the two women, whose parents had approached the Bombay High Court against Shifu Sunkriti founder Sunil Kulkarni, do not support the allegations of it being a ‘cult’ group. According to the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the women, aged 23 and 21, have instead given details in their statements of the alleged abuse by their parents. The women have said in their statements that since December 18, 2016, they have been confined to their home by their parents for their association with Kulkarni. The 23-year-old has said that her father entered their room and began hitting her younger sister. “He was asking my sister if she had maintained sexual relations with Kulkarni and whether he had given us drugs to consume and sell. My mother took away our phones, laptop. They also removed the doorbell to the house and the landline phone,” she said.

The 21-year-old, supporting the elder sister’s claim, has said in her statement that she had tried to move out of the house and inform neighbours about the assault, but was pulled in by her mother. “My mother told the neighbours that I was mad and they should not pay attention to what I had said,” she said. The younger woman also claimed that on the following day, her parents tried to give them sleeping pills, which they refused.

The women further said that after four days, her elder sister managed to get her hands on her mother’s old cellphone. “Though it did not have a SIM card, she managed to log on to Facebook via Internet and got in touch with two of her friends and informed them about their confinement,” she said.

“My friends approached the Malad police station but no inquiry took place,” the elder sibling said. The women also claimed that officials from the Malad police station eventually came to their home on December 22. “When we told the officer about the assault and forceful confinement by our parents, he did not listen and left after discussing with my parents,” the 23-year-old said. Her sister added, “The police officials told us that they will be filing a case against us for doing drug business and prostitution. They said they will be putting us in the jail for it and left.” The women also told their friends that the police had given them a “moral lecture”.

“I also got in touch with Kulkarni, who approached the Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. She informed the Mumbai police commissioner and directed that our statements be taken,” the 23-year-old said in her statement. She added that it was only after Rahatkar’s intervention that the women were taken to Malad police station and their statements against their parents recorded. The women were then taken to a protection home before eventually being released. They said that they did not return home but tried getting in touch with their parents to ensure that the education of the younger sibling continued, but were refused. They said that they received help from the commission in filing a criminal complaint for maintenance against their parents before the Borivali court. Their parents, however, filed a counter complaint against them.

The chargesheet also included statements of other parents, who have claimed that their children too moved out of their homes after allegedly coming in touch with Kulkarni. A social worker has claimed that she had seen the two women and others in a “semi-naked state” in the home of Kulkarni when she had visited there on December 1, 2016. She claimed that she saw them with lit cigarettes in their hands and suspected them to be under the influence of some drug. Other statements include those of the women’s friends, some of whom claimed to have received a request from the 23-year-old to follow the Shifu Sunkriti page on Facebook.

While some have said that they found the images on it obscene, others including the sisters, say they were ‘artistic’. The police have annexed screenshots of the the images too as part of the chargesheet. The women in their statements, however, claimed that they later came to know that Kulkarni had lied about being a psychiatrist and an MBBS doctor as well as holding other posts. The 23-year-old said that Kulkarni had duped her by taking her signature on a blank cheque to put money in her account but had instead used it to pay Rs 15 lakh to another company. The police have altered the charges against Kulkarni under Section 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 419, 420 (sections related to cheating), 465, 467, 468 (sections related to forgery) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 67 and 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act. The police have dropped charges, including Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), against Kulkarni due to lack of evidence.

The police have also relied heavily on statements of the parents, who also submitted childhood pictures of their daughters, details of their educational expenses and receipt of their older daughter’s life membership at Goregaon Sports Complex, to counter allegations of violence. The mother has recorded a detailed statement, in which she claimed that her older daughter was introduced to Kulkarni by a friend at Pravin Gandhi College of Law in December 2015. “At the outset, I wish to say that we have been very loving and caring towards our daughters,” the mother’s statement read.

In June 2016, the older daughter first told her mother about Shifu Sunkriti’s teachings, which allegedly state that parents can never understand their children, that youngsters must learn to learn their bodies before conquering the world. According to the chargesheet, the mother did not agree with those teachings and would argue with her older daughter. “Since the writings were mostly about relationships, I did not find anything alarming at that time,” she said in her statement. In the months that followed, the mother became increasingly concerned that her daughters had become deeply influenced by the Shifu Sunkriti as they “would leave home wearing different make-up.” Both of them would arrive home late from college telling their parents that they were working with Kulkarni to organise a beauty pageant.

Around the same time, a friend of the younger daughter informed the mother that she was in a sexual relationship with Kulkarni and had been behaving strangely. After allegedly discovering the anti-depressant drug Tryptomer 10 mg in their older daughter’s purse, the chargesheet alleged that the parents realised that Kulkarni had been giving them medicine for clinical depression. According to the mother’s statement, her daughters would stay out all night at least twice a week and after a while, stopped eating meals at home.

Even as the worried parents tried to reach out to their daughters, the father found a message on his elder daughter’s Facebook account from a friend, who warned her against being influenced by Kulkarni. The chargesheet also details a showdown between the parents and the daughters on December 12, 2016 when the parents confronted them about Kulkarni’s criminal history. According to the chargesheet, the women denied the allegations and became aggressive. They threatened to commit suicide and tried to call Kulkarni, the chargesheet states.

According to the chargesheet, both girls tried to run away but were restrained by their parents. The mother has added in her statement that she then noticed a strange gleam in her younger daughter’s eyes that she had not seen before. “My younger daughter also said that she and her sister had gone to Lonavala with Kulkarni without informing us and that she had consumed alcohol and drugs and danced there,” she said in her statement.

The parents have told the police that they suspect that Kulkarni shot nude videos of their daughters in Lonavala. The parents consulted a psychiatrist, who concluded that the girls had been brainwashed. In her statement, the mother has also claimed that her older daughter threatened to commit suicide and place her hands close to the blades of a running ceiling fan every time she was questioned about Kulkarni.

