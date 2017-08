JJ hospital in Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) JJ hospital in Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

In the case against J J Hospital dean Dr T P Lahane for making a “casteist remark”, the complainant was declared hostile Thursday. Naresh Waghela, a staffer at J J Hospital, had earlier told the court he wanted to withdraw the case as it was a result of a “misunderstanding”.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App