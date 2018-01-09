Case Against Hiranandani, officials: Special court rejects ACB closure report, asks agency to probe further

RAPPING THE investigating officer of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in the alleged Powai housing scam case, a special court has rejected the closure report filed by the agency that cited insufficient evidence against developer Niranjan Hiranandani, former principal secretary, urban development, T C Benjamin and other public servants. The court has directed the ACB to make a detailed investigation again and file a final report.

A miscellaneous application was filed by the investigating officer in 2013 before the special ACB court seeking that he be permitted to close the investigation in the case and to issue an A summary report (true but undetected, no evidence to send it for trial) in the case punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant in the case, activist Santosh Daundkar, filed a petition opposing the closure report.

The previous investigating officer in the case had completed the investigation and sought permission from his superiors to file a chargesheet in the case. “But, before such permission could be granted, the investigation appears to have been handed over to the present investigating officer who hurriedly filed the final report and the same is apparently contradictory to the findings of the earlier investigating officer. In addition to this, there is no explanation from this investigating officer as to how the investigations carried out by the earlier investigating officer was not correct or improper,” the court said.

The investigator had submitted in the closure report that the complainant in the case had failed to remain present in the ACB office and evidence could not be collected from him. He also said some files and documents were not yet received from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. He submitted that after such evidence was received, he should be permitted to file the same under provisions of the CrPC.

“So, from this contention of the investigating officer, it is clearly seen that the investigation is not yet fully completed. If this is the position, then the investigating officer cannot come to the conclusion that the evidence is deficient to file the chargesheet. Hence, I find less substance in the contention of the investigating officer to accept the final report as filed,” the court said.

It added that the investigator had explained in his report that the Bombay High Court had directed for the investigation to be completed within a prescribed time and he filed the report within that even though the investigation was not completed.

“It is pertinent to note here that even if the set prescribed time as mentioned (was over), this does not mean that the investigating officer should file report without making complete investigation and (without) his own satisfaction. The investigating officer could have very well prayed for extension of time if he was of the opinion that the investigation is not yet completed in all sense,” the court said.

Daundkar filed a private complaint alleging Hiranandani had flouted an agreement signed between the MMRDA, the state and the developer. In 1977, the Powai Area Development Scheme was announced by the state to be implemented over 140 hectares.

In 1986,the state had signed an agreement with Hiranandani and handed over 230 acres at the rate of Re 1 per hectare for land acquired from landowners. In return, the developer was to construct affordable houses for economically weaker sections.

In a petition filed before the Bombay High Court, Daundkar had alleged that instead of constructing those houses, Hiranandani, who held power of attorney on behalf of the landowners, constructed super luxury apartments with the alleged help of statutory authorities. In an inquiry by the MMRDA in 2008, it was found that the tripartite agreement was violated, Daundkar said in his petition. In 2012, ACB filed an FIR naming Hiranandani, Benjamin and others.

Despite repeated attempts, Hiranandani’s office could not be contacted for comments.

