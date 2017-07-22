Carcasses in Dahisar river: Residents urge BMC to act against cowshed owners

Residents of Srikrishna Complex, a housing society, were the first to find the carcasses on Thursday morning and inform the authorities. (Dilip Kagda) Residents of Srikrishna Complex, a housing society, were the first to find the carcasses on Thursday morning and inform the authorities. (Dilip Kagda)

Residents of a housing society in Borivali who spotted two cattle carcasses in the Dahisar river on Thursday urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate action against tabela (cowshed) owners suspected to have dumped them in the waterbody. The civic body will investigate the matter and register an FIR against those responsible, sources said.

Fearing health hazard, residents of the society, along with a citizens’ group activists, had called the BMC’s disaster management department to inform them about the matter. The civic body has directed its local officials to register an FIR against owners of cowsheds and also plans to slap penalties on them.

Residents of Srikrishna Complex, a housing society with over 250 families, were the first to find the carcasses on Thursday morning and inform the authorities. There are 18 cowsheds around the society.

A resident, Pankaj Trivedi, who contacted BMC’s disaster management department on Thursday, said: “I wasn’t shocked to see rotting carcasses strewn in the river. Last year in December, we found seven carcasses of calves dumped in the river. Then, too, we had complained to the BMC and called police officers.” The residents alleged that cowshed owners release cattle dung directly into the river, polluting it.

“Despite the incident in December 2016 and our complaint thereafter, cowshed owners continued dumping carcasses in the river. This points towards the lethargy of the civic officials,” said Trivedi, who is also a member of a local river conservation citizens’ group, River March.

“The cowshed owners have been fined repeatedly by the BMC for functioning with expired licences. We have been warning them asking them not to dump dung or carcasses in the tunnel (which is close to the housing society and channels waste into the river). But if calves die, the owners of the cowsheds call people to skin them and then, they dump the carcasses in the tunnel,” said Atul Rao, BMC Assistant Commissioner of R Central ward.

He added: “This time, we have decided to put a net in the tunnel and the nearby area that will block the waste and carcasses dumped by cowshed owners (from entering the river).”

Gopal Jhaveri, an environmentalist and a member of River March, said: “The Dahisar river is already plagued by poor water quality combined with constructions of walls around it. Now, there have been complaints of carcasses being dumped into the river. All these amount to criminal activities and the cowshed owners easily getaway by paying a penalty of Rs 500 to Rs 1,200. We suspect that these cowshed owners have been discarding male calves as they cause losses to them. We have demanded an investigation.”

BMC officials who also smell foul said the cowshed owners have not been informing them about cattle deaths to purposely avoid disposal of carcasses according to the prescribed norms. “They either dispose them off at Vasai or dump it in the Dahisar river. The latter being more convenient, they opt for it,” added Rao.

The BMC has a designated cattle disposal centre at Kora Kendra in Borivali. “We will book the culprits under Section 381 (public nuisance) after we investigate and find out who are responsible for the offence. For now, we will file an FIR against the cowsheds,” Rao said.

Naresh Singh, the owner of one of the 18 cowsheds near the river, said they have not been flouting any norm. “We do not want to get into all this as we neither dump dung nor carcasses in the river. If a cattle or a calf dies, we follow proper process of disposing it and dispose it in Vasai. We have been practising this for years. We agree that carcasses have been found in the river but we are not responsible for that. It is for the police and the BMC to investigate who the dead cattle belonged to. Already, the future is uncertain for us as the BMC has stopped issuing licences to us.”

dipti.singh@expressindia.com

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App