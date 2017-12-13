Mumbai: Captured leopard released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The leopard was caught from a playschool at Sher-e-Punjab in Andheri (E). (Express Photo) The leopard was caught from a playschool at Sher-e-Punjab in Andheri (E). (Express Photo)

The leopard captured on Sunday from Sher-e-Punjab in Andheri (east) has been released back into the wild.

“She was released into the forests of Sanjay Gandhi National Park Monday night. We were waiting for the doctor’s go-ahead. Once he examined and certified her, there was no need to restrain her,” said Jitendra Ramgaonkar, deputy conservator of forests, Thane forest range.

The doctor who examined the leopard said she was responding well to treatment. “She responded well and was soon found to be alert and active. Her place is in the jungle so we did not want to keep her for long,” he said. It appears that the leopard had entered the residential area from Aarey Colony, which is known to house at least three leopards. “The range of the animal is large. We cannot restrain her to a few metres as leopards are known to wander long distances. Her area is not limited to Aarey Colony,” said Ramgaonkar.

“We also had to leave her soon as she is a cub and her mother must be looking for her. She seemed to have lost her way outside the jungle,” he added. The leopard was caught from a playschool at Sher-e-Punjab after a 12-hour operation by a rescue team.

