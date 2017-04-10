‘Cancer was the most pessimistic branch before, not anymore’

Dr Rajan Badwe, Director of Tata Memorial Centre, and Dr Anil D’Cruz, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, at Express Towers in Mumbai. Pradip Das Dr Rajan Badwe, Director of Tata Memorial Centre, and Dr Anil D’Cruz, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, at Express Towers in Mumbai. Pradip Das

At the forefront of cancer care and research, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital Dr Anil D’Cruz and Director of Tata Memorial Centre Dr Rajendra Badwe have a close-up and personal view of the battle against the disease. With the Tata Memorial brand attracting patients from across the country, amid an expansion plan by the hospital, the two doctors discuss advances in treatment, clinical trials, the challenge of global big pharma and more.

Shaji Vikraman: What is the current incidence of cancer and the biggest challenges in cancer care and prevention?

Rajendra Badwe: In cities, the incidence is over 100 per lakh population while in rural areas, the incidence is over 40 per lakh population per year. This number has been a constant feature in the last 20 years, which is remarkable for India, and has not happened in any other country. Cancer incidence has increased in Brazil, Russia and China. In India, if we have seen a drop in cervical cancer due to better hygiene, there is a corresponding increase in breast cancer due to delayed pregnancy, obesity and lack of breast feeding.

Anil D’Cruz: But, North-East India has high cancer incidence of 200 per lakh population as compared to less than 100 in other parts of the country. Their diet, smoked food, genetic predisposition and rampant use of tobacco is responsible. Prevention can be through tobacco control and legislation. By increasing taxes, consumption can be curtailed. Unfortunately in India, people consume low-priced products of tobacco, which has not been legislated strictly in our country.

Shaji Vikraman: Has tobacco campaigns not reduced consumption?

Anil D’Cruz: In cities, consumption has come down slightly. If you don’t have tobacco and alcohol, about 50 per cent of cancers would not be there. In our culture, tobacco is socially accepted and alcohol is a taboo. It is paradoxic.

Tabassum Barnagarwala: There are a lot of new hospitals for cancer care coming up in India. Do you see a reduction in patients at Tata Hospital now from other parts of the country?

Anil D’Cruz: Fifty per cent come from Maharashtra while the remaining from the rest of the country. Our patient load is mostly from the North-East, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. These places don’t have good cancer care facilities. We are putting up new hospitals now in Punjab, Guwahati, Vizag, etc., to decongest.

Rajendra Badwe: Also, patients have faith in the opinion that doctors in Tata Hospital give. Almost 60 per cent patients do not pay for the treatment here.

Kavitha Iyer: Does the advances in cancer care – in chemotherapy, in surgery or cure rates improvement – diminish the larger battle against tobacco?

Rajendra Badwe: I don’t think so. But we need a long-term plan. May be the revenue, human resources and agriculture department can come together to plan that by 2030 no farmer will grow tobacco. For that they need incentives and subsidy. If tobacco stock is paid for in advance for the next three years, then why will a farmer not grow it. We have discussed this idea that triple the tax on tobacco and we can half its use. Punjab has been able to do some bit of it.

Tabassum Barnagarwala: When the government changed rules for clinical trials, making it stricter by making video-recording compulsory, did that affect patient participation in anyway?

Anil D’Cruz: The regulations came because consent was not done properly and there were issues. First are trials that are industry-driven, where there are huge participants and funds. There was a lull in it but it is slowly picking up. Second are investigator-generated trials, which Tata Hospital encourages. We had no problem in that because we have an ethics committee and proper guidelines that we follow.

Rajendra Badwe: The strictures came because of the mercantile nature of trials. If drugs that are manufactured are used by only say 10 per cent of patients, it is unfair. For cancer, it is not happening that a drug manufactured is available at rates affordable by majority of patients. It is cheaper to run trials here, and saves on investment. Essentially, now things have loosened up a bit. In investigator trials, if it is proven effective, it will be implemented tomorrow. But there are no incentive for such trials. Of the last 150 drugs approved by US FDA, the average increase in life due to these drugs is barely about six weeks.

Kavitha Iyer: If you could control big global pharma companies, what would it be?

Rajendra Badwe: What is important is that anybody who is providing drug in every nook and corner of the world should be paid for, but same thing can also be paid for by increasing the numbers who take the drug. For example, only five per cent of those who need Herceptin, for breast cancer, are able to take it. The company is still making profits. Imagine this five per cent increase to 100 per cent purchase. Can the price be reduced by ten times? The company would still make profits. So it is one-tenth the cost for patient. The revenue would be the same. But that might just take time. In today’s world what we suffer from is I want today’s profits yesterday.

Anil D’Cruz: But also, of 100 drugs that are invested in, 85 never make it to the market. So investments in several drugs are made and companies try to make profit from other drugs. But I think there should be a drug-pricing control in global pharma. Some are very overpriced and totally out of reach of the common man. I also want drug companies to research in stage-wise fashion. Combining my researched molecule with another one’s molecule may answer solutions to a larger jigzaw puzzle. They research independently.

Sadaf Modak: Government’s spending on healthcare is very low. Is that a big hurdle?

Rajendra Badwe: It is a hurdle. But government is putting effort. In the National Health Policy, there is an increase from 1.5 per cent to 3.4 per cent in spending for healthcare.

Shivani Naik: Do you see a cure to cancer in future, not to contain it but to completely cure it.

Rajendra Badwe: Cancer is curable. Thyroid cancer is 90 per cent curable. Cancer was the most pessimistic branch before, it is not anymore. We have 60 to 90 per cent cure rates in certain cancers diagnosed early. There is a perception that cancer is incurable and diabetes and hypertension is. The death rate starts rising 10 and 20 years after diagnosis of diabetes or hypertension. But in case of cancer, death happens after three to five years. So there is a perception difference that diabetes or hyptertension doesn’t kill that much.

Shivani Naik: When you hear of discovery by quacks of cancer getting cured, how do you deal with it?

Rajendra Badwe: If there is a robust research to prove it is curing cancer then we can look at it. We need evidence-based treatment. There aren’t cures that have been systematically looked at.

Anil D’Cruz: Many people ask why you can’t cure cancer. It is a complex disease. No two cancers are same. There is no one-cure for this disease. Only lifestyle can be controlled to some extent. We are in an era of evidence. So for ayurveda or homeopathic solutions to cancer, we need evidence. There is research ongoing. We are not averse to mixing two forms of medicines but we need evidence.

Tabassum Barnagarwala: Is there enough funding to have research or clinical trials in ayurveda or homeopathy?

Anil D’Cruz: Research funding in India for cancer is much less than in West, not just for ayurveda but for any other medicine form.

Rajendra Badwe: There is a Ministry of Ayush that is funding research in ayurveda. For allopathic drugs, only companies put money, not government. But for allopathic research, there is a fair bit of money.

Priyanka Sahoo: Do you think detection is a bigger problem or treatment in tackling cancer?

Rajendra Badwe: A bit of both. There is not much awareness. There is delay in diagnosing common cancers. The screening process has not yet reached grassroots. And there is no uniformity in treatment across the country.

Anil D’Cruz: A guy in a small town does not have good quality access to treatment. Several people who travel to our hospital don’t complete their treatment because they burn their resources entirely.

Dipti Singh: Where do we stand when it comes to cancer which is genetically related?

Rajendra Badwe: Not more than 2-3 per cent of total cancer is inherited. The thought that mutation is cause of cancer, it is a minority. In solid tumour, with every division a new mutation occurs. Ninety-eight per cent cancers are multi-clonal. At the moment there is no clinical evidence that knowing mutations in recurrent diseases has single cure.

Anil D’Cruz: But you also have avenue for future research and scope of personalised medicines. They pinch something from your tumour and something from my tumour to treat. Personalised medicine research for this is going on. But there are no results yet.

Benita Chacko: We are seeing vaccination for cervical cancer, is that beneficial? Can that help?

Rajendra Badwe: If there is a single organism and identified that it is cause for a disease then yes vaccination may work. As far as efficacy of cervical vaccine is concerned, there is no healthcare facility that is not cash-trap. We should be judicious to utilise money for it. If I start cervical vaccination today, efficacy of it, if at all, will be seen after 25 years. There is no evidence that it cures cancer.

