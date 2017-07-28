Can send Sanjay Dutt back to jail if rules found flouted: Govt

Actor Sanjay Dutt. Express archive photo Actor Sanjay Dutt. Express archive photo

The state government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it had not flouted norms in granting remissions to actor Sanjay Dutt. The government, however, suggested that if the court disagreed with its stand, it may send Dutt back to jail. The submission was made by Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who was representing the state in a PIL filed by activist Pradeep Bhalekar. The PIL challenges Dutt’s early release from jail and questions the frequent paroles granted to him. The AG said that the government had not shown Dutt any favourable treatment. “The accused was released a few days earlier. But if the court wants, they can direct him (Dutt) to go back to jail,” said Kumbhakoni. To this, Justice S Jadhav replied, “We are not suggesting that he should go back to jail.” The court said it only wanted to make sure that “due process of law was followed,” while freeing Dutt and the bench “did not want to set the clock back in time”.

