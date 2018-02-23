Call records data leak: One more arrest in Thane

Thane crime branch had busted the CDR leak by arresting four detectives. First female detective from India, Rajani Pandit was also arrested. She was recently denied bail by the magistrate court, her lawyer said. (Representational Image) Thane crime branch had busted the CDR leak by arresting four detectives. First female detective from India, Rajani Pandit was also arrested. She was recently denied bail by the magistrate court, her lawyer said. (Representational Image)

The Thane crime branch arrested a constable of the Yavatmal police station in the Call Data Records (CDR) leak case on Thursday. The accused identified as Nitin Khawade, was attached to the Yavatmal police, sources claimed. “He was involved with one of the arrested detectives, and through him was handling the government paperwork,” an officer from crime branch said.

A CDR is a confidential record which was being leaked out by these detectives at a cost to others. Police have booked them all under the IT act and relevant acts of extortion.

