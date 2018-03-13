Call Data Records racket: Thane court grants bail to Rajani Pandit

Rajani Pandit was the third person to be arrested by the Thane Crime Branch in connection with the CDR scam case. (Representational Image) Rajani Pandit was the third person to be arrested by the Thane Crime Branch in connection with the CDR scam case. (Representational Image)

Rajani Pandit, considered to be Maharashtra’s first female private detective, was granted bail by the Thane sessions court on Monday. Pandit was arrested on February 2 for allegedly obtaining call detail records of multiple people illegally. Pandit’s lawyer, Madhav Thorat, said the court granted her bail over multiple points. “The court asked if the police had any proof that Pandit had done anything other than possess the call detail records (CDRs). Due to lack of evidence, multiple acts were not made out,” he said.

Pandit, who also suffers from hypertension and diabetes, got bail because of her age and stature, Thorat said. “The woman is old and needs home-cooked food. Honourable court also took her multiple accolades into account while granting bail,” he added.

Pandit was the third person to be arrested by the Thane Crime Branch in connection with the CDR scam case. According to Thane Crime Branch, many private detectives had been obtaining confidential Call Data Records of multiple people, illegally. The police believed that the confidential information was then used for extortion and blackmailing.

A total of 11 persons, including a constable from Yavatmal, was arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with the case. The investigation aslo had some VIP names and numbers. According to sources, Thane police had also summoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who allegedly did not respond to the first set of summons. “Some other accused had also applied for bail, but they didn’t get it. My client was allowed to walk out on a surety of Rs 20,000,” Thorat said.

He added, “Hopefully, she will be out of jail tomorrow…” The Thane police, meanwhile, maintained that their investigation was heading in the correct direction and they would arrest the mastermind soon.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App