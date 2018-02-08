Call Data Records leak: Detective’s police custody extended

The woman detective who was arrested by the Thane police for allegedly leaking Call Data Records (CDRs) will have to spend some more time in Thane crime branch’s custody. On Wednesday, the Thane sessions court extended her police custody till February 11. Rajani Pandit was arrested by the crime branch for obtaining CDRs of over a 100 people illegally, sources said. “She had been a prime accused according to the four detectives we arrested first for illegally obtaining the CDRs. Even from her house, several questionable substances were discovered,” said a senior officer from the crime branch.

While police have not yet been able to arrest the main accused who provided the CDR to these detectives, not much information was gleaned out of Pandit, police said. “We expect to get some more key information from the accused about the modus operandi and source of the leak,” said an officer.

