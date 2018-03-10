Call Data Record case: Thane Police summons actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

According to Thane crime branch senior inspector Nitin Thakre, summons were issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui after the probe indicated that he allegedly had tried to obtain CDRs illegally. According to Thane crime branch senior inspector Nitin Thakre, summons were issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui after the probe indicated that he allegedly had tried to obtain CDRs illegally.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was summoned last week by the Thane Police in connection with Call Data Record (CDR) case involving local detectives failed to make his available before the probe agency on Friday. The Thane Crime branch is planning to summon him again in the case. Thane Police is probing the case in which private individuals through detectives managed to get their hands on confidential CDRs of people they were interested in, the police said.

11 including country’s first female detective, Rajani Pandit , have been arrested by Thane crime branch in over a month. “We had issued summons to Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear before the investigating team and record his statement. The summons were issued almost a week ago, and he had assured us that he would come on March 9. However, he didn’t turn up today (Friday),” said the Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar.

According to Thane crime branch senior inspector Nitin Thakre, summons were issued to Siddiqui after the probe indicated that he allegedly had tried to obtain CDRs illegally. “We had also summoned his lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui who had come and given his statements. However, Nawazuddin didn’t turn up,” he said. According to officers investigating the case, the actor had enlisted a private detective to obtain the call details of his wife, sources claimed.

Multiple calls and messages to the lawyer were unanswered. The agency handling the actor’s PR responded to this reporter’s queries with ‘no comments’.

On January 29, this year, four detectives were trapped and arrested for illegally possessing and selling call details of various people. They allegedly had several VIP numbers’ records as well, the price of these records started with Rs 25,000 and went up depending upon the profile of the individual whose detail was sought, the police claimed. Police had seized over a 100 CDRs from the detectives and subsequent investigation had revealed a multi-city racket, in which a constable from Yavatmal and a Pune based man who was illegally using police IDs to get CDRs issued were arrested. The main accused, however, the police believe is on the run and has not been arrested.

