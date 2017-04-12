Call centre scam: IRS scam: Police likely to take Sagar Thakkar to Gujarat for probe

Sagar Thakkar. Sagar Thakkar.

The Thane police probing the bogus call centre scam is likely to take alleged mastermind Sagar Thakkar to Ahmedabad as part of the investigation. The police may also attach some of his properties that he purchased out of the proceeds of crime. The police have Thakkar’s custody till Thursday following which they will seek his further remand.

“We are currently in the process of gathering evidence. We are focusing on establishing the money trail. We are also looking for the wanted accused in the case,” said an officer. He added, “We are planning to take Thakkar to Ahmedabad as part of the investigation.”

Thakkar was arrested at the Mumbai airport Friday night when he returned to India from Dubai. After the Thane police conducted raids on fraudulent call centres operating from the Mira Road-Bhayandar belt in October last year, Thakkar had fled to Dubai and had been there ever since. The police have till now arrested over 70 people and chargesheeted 497 in the case.

