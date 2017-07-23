CAG report finds deficiency in quality of food in Western Railway, complaints against catering staff in Central Railway

The report analysed lapses on the part of WR, in not letting 17 of its 18 licensees comply with the condition of setting base kitchens even 25-30 months after the contract was approved. (Representational image) The report analysed lapses on the part of WR, in not letting 17 of its 18 licensees comply with the condition of setting base kitchens even 25-30 months after the contract was approved. (Representational image)

THE Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has pointed out deficiencies in the quality of food served in trains by the Western Railway (WR), in a report tabled in Parliament on Friday. The report also hints at the Central Railway (CR) receiving maximum complaints against its catering staff.

As per the appendix stated in the report, two stations from the Mumbai division of the CR — Mumbai Chhhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), and two from the WR — Mumbai Central and Churchgate — were assessed. Five long-distance trains of CR and seven of WR were selected for inspection.

The report examined records related to departmental, contractual and Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) catering units of these divisions from 2013-16. It hinted at lacunae in observing safety standards in the catering utilities of both the divisions. “In WR, deficiencies in quality of malai paneer, dressed broiler chicken and refined oil were pointed out by the designated commercial staff during inspections. However, railway administration had not initiated any action against the contractors for these lapses,” read the report.

Base kitchens were to be set up on stations to monitor and control the quality of food. The report analysed lapses on the part of WR, in not letting 17 of its 18 licensees comply with the condition of setting base kitchens even 25-30 months after the contract was approved.

For the CR, valid medical fitness certificates for catering personnel were not available in some of the units, including at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Karjat. “In CR, out of the 572 complaints, nine were related to hygiene, two were on the quantity of food, while 49 complaints were regarding the quality, taste and condition of food, and 512 cases pertained to the catering personnel service,” the report stated.

Other observations included failure to dispose garbage in different coloured bins, including at Mumbai Central and Churchgate. Improper disposal of garbage, leading to its accumulation in bins and absence of the use of handgloves and tower caps by catering personnel, was also observed at Karjat and Mumbai Central stations. It also found that food items were being kept on the floor and near the toilet area in Mumbai Central Jaipur Express-12955.

It highlighted failure in utilisation of the refurbished base kitchen at Mumbai Central, which was modernised at Rs 1.96 crore.

The joint inspection stated that ‘plant and machineries such as battery-operated motor trolleys purchased for transportation of food/meals from base kitchen to pantry cars, induction stove and Bhatti, Case Roll Packet Roller with belt, motor, starter, induction stove, etc. worth 0.23 crore, were lying idle, either for want of maintenance or due to non-utilisation.

“During a discussion in exit conference, WR administration stated that under utilisation and idling of equipment were on account of less requirement,” added the report. “Though we were concerned with the catering units till last year, the responsibility has been transferred to IRCTC since February. We have already handed over catering responsibilities of 16 trains and base kitchens to them,” said Ravinder Bhaker, chief public relations officer, WR.

“Low cost of meals served on trains, as compared to higher cost of operations and machinery remain one of the biggest challenges. After we take over the base kitchens and other catering units from zonal departments, utilising the services in full capacity will be aimed,” said a senior IRCTC official.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App