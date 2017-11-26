Cabinet reshuffle in Maharashtra only after Winter Session

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided to put on hold the much awaited cabinet reshuffle and expansion until the Winter Session of the state legislature gets over. The session will begin on December 11. Highly placed sources in the BJP said the Shiv Sena appeared to have worked as a major hurdle in the way of cabinet reshuffle and expansion. “Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that they would not tolerate induction of senior leader Narayan Rane into the cabinet. Any such move on part of the BJP would invite huge protest,” a leader who did not wish to be named told The Sunday Express.

The Sena, which is grappling with in-house problems, has also not been able to take a final decision on whether it would want its ministers in the government replaced with alternative candidates. The BJP felt if it pushed cabinet expansion with just its own ministers, it would have antagonised Sena.

At present, the strength of the cabinet is 39. Of them, 27 ministers are from the BJP and 12 are from the Sena. However, Sena leaders have been pursuing with Thackeray to replace their four cabinet ministers and give representation to new candidates from the party who have grassroots support.

On the other hand, the BJP too has shortlisted at least five of its ministers whose performance is not up to the mark. In an interview to The Indian Express in the first week of November, Fadnavis had said, “I am seriously considering a cabinet reshuffle and expansion. The non-performing ministers would have to make way for able candidates in the government.” He had also supported induction of Rane.

According to sources, Fadnavis has kept his plans ready with a list of at least five ministers who would be replaced with new candidates when the reshuffle happens. The central leadership is also learnt to have given its approval to the CM’s plan.

However, the BJP finds itself in a catch-22 situation following Sena’s lukewarm response to cabinet reshuffle and anti-Rane politics. After resigning from the Congress, Rane formed his own outfit, the Maharashtra Swambhimani Party, which has extended support to the NDA.

The decision to defer the cabinet reshuffle is also to avoid any political uncertainty at this moment. The central leadership of BJP has made it clear that their priority at this moment is Gujarat assembly elections. All the leaders have focussed their efforts on Gujarat.

Also, the BJP believes any attempt to force a cabinet reshuffle would prove detrimental ahead of the Winter Session at Nagpur. If the BJP were to insist on Rane’s induction, Sena might support the Congress and the NCP to intensify opposition against the BJP-led government.

While the Gujarat election results will be out on December 18, the Maharashtra Winter Session will conclude on December 22. Fadnavis is likely to discuss the subject with the central leadership in the last week of December.

