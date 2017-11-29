Cabinet nod for new rules to regulate lifts, escalators

Maharashstra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashstra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File)

THE Maharashtra cabinet Tuesday gave the go-ahead for bringing in a new legislation to regulate functioning of lifts, escalators and moving walkways in the state. The proposed law, Maharashtra Lift, Escalators and Moving Walkways Act, 2017, will replace the existing Maharashtra Lift Act,1939 under which the functioning of lifts in the state was regulated. The bill will be tabled in the Winter Session of the Assembly.

All the devices under the new law will have to conform to the standards laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standards. As per the new provisions, all institutions that install these systems will have to compulsorily take up third party insurance to ensure that those who meet with accidents on these systems are compensated.

The bill also mandates compulsory annual checks and the amount that can be charged for these audits.

According to government officials, a committee comprising officials from the state energy department’s lift inspection division, elevator manufacturers, contractors and other stakeholders finalised strategies to eliminate or reduce elevator-related accidents.

The committee was formed to carry out a comprehensive study on making elevators safer for users. According to senior officials, the committee met six times after being formed in December 2016. Its recommendations were submitted to the Maharashtra government as the draft of the Maharashtra Lifts Act in June. As opposed to the current nine-page Maharashtra Lifts Act, the new draft includes 26 points, 12 more than the current Act.

The new draft includes escalators and moving walks, provisions related to overloading and an automatic rescue device that has to be installed in all elevators. Maharashtra, as per the latest elevator count, has close to 1.23 lakh elevators. The draft law also states that the licence of the machines will be for a period of 20 years. It also speaks about appointment of a chief electrical inspector, electrical inspector (lifts) and assistant electrical inspectors who will give permissions and test lifts.

